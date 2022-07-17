Dr Vernon Coleman: “There is much more surreal COVID Bol***ks to come”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are some who believe that the threat from Covid is over. Time to relax. Wait, perhaps, for the other shoe to drop. https://vernoncoleman.org/
But that sort of complacency is dangerous, and Dr Vernon Coleman explains why in the video
Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome - VAIDS - Explained https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-62cf3a4d751d02e956170661