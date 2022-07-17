Dr Vernon Coleman: “There is much more surreal COVID Bol***ks to come”

There are some who believe that the threat from Covid is over. Time to relax. Wait, perhaps, for the other shoe to drop. https://vernoncoleman.org/

But that sort of complacency is dangerous, and Dr Vernon Coleman explains why in the video

Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome - VAIDS - Explained https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-62cf3a4d751d02e956170661