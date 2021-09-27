© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it too late to save US colleges? Dr. Everett Piper Weighs in
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • September 27, 2021
American universities and colleges have become bastions of extremism, wokeness, radical politics, hyper-sensitivity, Marxism, and other evils, warns the famous author Dr. Everett Piper, former leader of Oklahoma Wesleyan University. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Piper gives his thoughts on what is happening and whether it is too late to save the system.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.