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U.S. Govt Purchases Millions of Monkey and Small Pox Shots
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172 views • May 21, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane delves into the issues and latest news on the Monkeypox and Small Pox threat, the history and realities surrounding their development and the so called urgent need for them. And Worries about chemtrails and toxic aerosolized substances released in our air systems and environment. And her Friday favorite, your own segment of Ask Dr. Jane; questions you have posed on her social medica –directly answered.
Watch the full show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/govt-purchases-millions-of-monkey-and-small-pox-shots-and-what-to-do-about-chemtrails/
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Watch the full show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/govt-purchases-millions-of-monkey-and-small-pox-shots-and-what-to-do-about-chemtrails/
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
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