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American Circumcision Propaganda in Africa
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21 views • August 14, 2021
The American circumcision industry seized hold of key bureaucratic positions in the U.S. government to push through its maniacal scheme to circumcise African men. The CDC and The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) tell the African people that circumcision will protect them from HIV/AIDS. It's all based on fake experiments on African men that were rigged from the start, and, even so, the Americans had to fudge the statistics to make it appear they'd discovered a new benefit of circumcision.
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