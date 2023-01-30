Fortitude Ranch Collapse Threat Update (Jan-2023)

At Fortitude Ranch, a
recreational and survival community, we track 50 “threat indicators” of
“trigger events” that we believe could lead to a “collapse.” We define a collapse as a non functioning
economy and wide spread, long-lasting loss of law and order.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.