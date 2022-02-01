JEWS OWN NEIL YOUNG'S SOUL

WHO ACTUALLY OWNS THE USA FEDERAL RESERVE CENTRAL BANKS? The ownership of the 12 Central banks, a very well-kept secret has been revealed only in 1974, after much probing. Here are the owners:1. ROTHSCHILD BANK OF LONDON, 2. WARBURG BANK OF HAMBURG 3. ROTHSCHILD BANK OF BERLIN, 4. LEHMAN BROTHERS OF NEW YORK, 5. LAZARD BROTHERS OF PARIS, 6. KUHN LOEB BANK OF NEW YORK, 7. ISRAEL MOSES SEIF BANKS OF ITALY, 8. GOLDMAN, SACHS OF NEW YORK, 9. WARBURG BANK OF AMSTERDAM, 10. CHASE MANHATTAN BANK OF NEW YORK (MULLINS - REFERENCE 14, P. 13, REFERENCE 12, P. 152)UNBELIEVABLY, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF CHASE MANHATTAN BANK OF NEW YORK; ALL 9 OTHERS BANKS/FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ARE OWNED/CONTROLLED BY JEWISH families, which always mean Israel, since the loyalty of all Jews is FIRST to world Jewry (Israel)….second comes some loyalty to their country of birth.

The Federal Reserve banks are one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever seen. There is not a man within the sound of my voice who does not know that this nation is run by the International bankers — Congressman Louis T. McFadden (Rep. Pa)

Congressional Record 12595-12603: “The Federal Reserve Banks are privately owned, locally controlled corporations.” Lewis vs.U.S., 680 F2d 1239, 1241 (1982)

12USC- §،،411. Issuance to reserve banks; nature of obligation; redemption-Federal reserve notes, to be issued at the discretion of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the purpose of making advances to Federal reserve banks through the Federal reserve agents as hereinafter set forth and for no other purpose, are authorized. The said notes shall be obligations of the United States and shall be receivable by all national and member banks and Federal reserve banks and for all taxes, customs, and other public dues. They shall be redeemed in lawful money on demand at the Treasury Department of the United States, in the city of Washington, District of Columbia, or at any Federal Reserve bank.