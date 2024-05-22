Create New Account
[Mar 15, 2024] CuttingEdge Daily: Trump: Antichrist or Savior
CuttingEdge
Why do so many Bible scholars believe that Donald Trump could be the antichrist and so many others think he is the Saviour of God's people? Examine this with us and let's see if it's even possible in Biblical Prophecy.

For exclusive content and up to date information check out https://www.nystv.org

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsprophecyworld politicsgovernmentpoliticianselectionsworld leaders

