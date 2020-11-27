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In Everything, Give Thanks! - Remembering God's Wonderful Works In History
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23 views • November 27, 2020
Recalling history from Psalm 78 in which we are instructed to remind our children of the wonderful works of God in our lives and in the lives of those who came before us throughout history, we'll touch briefly on the history of our forefathers and God's faithfulness throughout the history of the world.
Happy Thanksgiving!
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Happy Thanksgiving!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/in-everything-give-thanks-remembering-gods-wonderful-works-in-history/
Pick up William Bradford's Of Plymouth Plantation here: https://amzn.to/3m7M7ig
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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