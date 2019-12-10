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Special Report: The Bureaucracy
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28 views • December 10, 2019
www.FincastleUnderground.com
Originally Aired on YouTube March 31, 2018
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hywpgt-restore-my-rights?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Send Mail:
Fincastle Underground
PO Box 754
Fincastle, VA 24090
Support me on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground
DONATE on PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US
Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY)
William of the Fincastle Underground had an amazing time running for Sheriff Here's how to learn about what happened:
Stowell for Sheriff
https://www.votestowell.com/
LIKE AND SHARE his Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff/
Watch me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/
Follow me on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/TheNighter
Follow me on Twitter
https://twitter.com/FincastleUnderG
Follow me on Gab.com
https://gab.ai/FincastleUnderground
A PARTIAL list of some Government Agencies:
Administrative Conference of the U.S.
ADV Council on Historic Preservation
African Development Foundation
American Battle Monuments Commission (DOI)
American Battle Monuments Commission - Corozal
American Battle Monuments Commission - European Offices
American Battle Monuments Commission - Headquarters, DC
American Battle Monuments Commission - Manila
American Battle Monuments Commission - Mexico
American Battle Monuments Commission - Rome
Appraisal Subcommittee-Federal Financial Institutions Exam Council
Arctic Research Commission
Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation
Christopher Columbus Fellowship Foundation
Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad
Commission of Fine Arts
Commission on WMD
Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities
Committee For Purchase From People who are Blind or Severely Disabled
Consumer Product Safety Commission
Council of the Inspector General on Integrity and Efficiency
Delta Regional Authority
Department of Education
Department of State
Department of the Interior
Department of Transportation
District of Columbia Courts
Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission
Election Assistance Commission
Environmental Protection Agency
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Export-Import Bank of the United States
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Federal Housing Finance Agency
Federal Labor Relations Authority
Federal Trade Commission
Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission
Foreign Service Annuitants
General Services Administration
Harry S Truman Scholarship Foundation
Helping to Enhance the Livelihood of People around the Globe Commission
Institute of Museum and Library Services
Inter-American Foundation
International Boundary and Water Commission
James Madison Memorial Fellowship Funds
Japan-US Friendship Commission
John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts
Marine Mammal Commission
Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission
Medicare Payment Advisory Commission
Medicare Payment Advisory Commission - Commissioners
Millennium Challenge Corporation
Morris K. Udall Scholarship Excellence in National Environmental Policy Fnd
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
National Archives and Records Administration
National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform
National Council on Disability
National Credit Union Administration
National Labor Relations Board
National Mediation Board
National Science Foundation
National Transportation Safety Board
Northern Border Regional Commission
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
Office of Federal Inspector - Alaska Natural Gas Transportation System
Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation
Office of Personnel Management
Overseas Private Investment Corporation
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
Presidio Trust
Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board
Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia
Public Interest Declassification Board
Railroad Retirement Board
Recovery Act Accountability and Transparency Board
Ronald Reagan Centennial Commission
Securities and Exchange Commission
Selective Service System
Senate Restaurant Associates
Social Security Administration
State Justice Institute
Stennis Center for Public Service
Thrift Investment Board
U.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation Board
U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission
U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum - Donated Employees
U.S. Institute of Peace
U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness
U.S. International Trade Commission
U.S. Trade and Development Agency
U.S. World War I Centennial Commission
United States Tax Court
Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conserv Comm
Valles Caldera Trust
Vietnam Education Foundation
Originally Aired on YouTube March 31, 2018
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hywpgt-restore-my-rights?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Send Mail:
Fincastle Underground
PO Box 754
Fincastle, VA 24090
Support me on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground
DONATE on PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US
Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY)
William of the Fincastle Underground had an amazing time running for Sheriff Here's how to learn about what happened:
Stowell for Sheriff
https://www.votestowell.com/
LIKE AND SHARE his Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff/
Watch me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/
Follow me on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/TheNighter
Follow me on Twitter
https://twitter.com/FincastleUnderG
Follow me on Gab.com
https://gab.ai/FincastleUnderground
A PARTIAL list of some Government Agencies:
Administrative Conference of the U.S.
ADV Council on Historic Preservation
African Development Foundation
American Battle Monuments Commission (DOI)
American Battle Monuments Commission - Corozal
American Battle Monuments Commission - European Offices
American Battle Monuments Commission - Headquarters, DC
American Battle Monuments Commission - Manila
American Battle Monuments Commission - Mexico
American Battle Monuments Commission - Rome
Appraisal Subcommittee-Federal Financial Institutions Exam Council
Arctic Research Commission
Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation
Christopher Columbus Fellowship Foundation
Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad
Commission of Fine Arts
Commission on WMD
Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities
Committee For Purchase From People who are Blind or Severely Disabled
Consumer Product Safety Commission
Council of the Inspector General on Integrity and Efficiency
Delta Regional Authority
Department of Education
Department of State
Department of the Interior
Department of Transportation
District of Columbia Courts
Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission
Election Assistance Commission
Environmental Protection Agency
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Export-Import Bank of the United States
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Federal Housing Finance Agency
Federal Labor Relations Authority
Federal Trade Commission
Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission
Foreign Service Annuitants
General Services Administration
Harry S Truman Scholarship Foundation
Helping to Enhance the Livelihood of People around the Globe Commission
Institute of Museum and Library Services
Inter-American Foundation
International Boundary and Water Commission
James Madison Memorial Fellowship Funds
Japan-US Friendship Commission
John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts
Marine Mammal Commission
Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission
Medicare Payment Advisory Commission
Medicare Payment Advisory Commission - Commissioners
Millennium Challenge Corporation
Morris K. Udall Scholarship Excellence in National Environmental Policy Fnd
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
National Archives and Records Administration
National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform
National Council on Disability
National Credit Union Administration
National Labor Relations Board
National Mediation Board
National Science Foundation
National Transportation Safety Board
Northern Border Regional Commission
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
Office of Federal Inspector - Alaska Natural Gas Transportation System
Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation
Office of Personnel Management
Overseas Private Investment Corporation
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
Presidio Trust
Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board
Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia
Public Interest Declassification Board
Railroad Retirement Board
Recovery Act Accountability and Transparency Board
Ronald Reagan Centennial Commission
Securities and Exchange Commission
Selective Service System
Senate Restaurant Associates
Social Security Administration
State Justice Institute
Stennis Center for Public Service
Thrift Investment Board
U.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation Board
U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission
U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum - Donated Employees
U.S. Institute of Peace
U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness
U.S. International Trade Commission
U.S. Trade and Development Agency
U.S. World War I Centennial Commission
United States Tax Court
Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conserv Comm
Valles Caldera Trust
Vietnam Education Foundation
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