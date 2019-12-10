Special Report: The Bureaucracy

www.FincastleUnderground.comOriginally Aired on YouTube March 31, 2018Send Mail:Fincastle UndergroundPO Box 754Fincastle, VA 24090Support me on PatreonDONATE on PAYPALRevolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY)William of the Fincastle Underground had an amazing time running for Sheriff Here's how to learn about what happened:Stowell for SheriffLIKE AND SHARE his Facebook Page:Watch me on BitChuteFollow me on Minds.comFollow me on TwitterFollow me on Gab.comA PARTIAL list of some Government Agencies:Administrative Conference of the U.S.ADV Council on Historic PreservationAfrican Development FoundationAmerican Battle Monuments Commission (DOI)American Battle Monuments Commission - CorozalAmerican Battle Monuments Commission - European OfficesAmerican Battle Monuments Commission - Headquarters, DCAmerican Battle Monuments Commission - ManilaAmerican Battle Monuments Commission - MexicoAmerican Battle Monuments Commission - RomeAppraisal Subcommittee-Federal Financial Institutions Exam CouncilArctic Research CommissionBarry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education FoundationChristopher Columbus Fellowship FoundationCommission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage AbroadCommission of Fine ArtsCommission on WMDCommission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect FatalitiesCommittee For Purchase From People who are Blind or Severely DisabledConsumer Product Safety CommissionCouncil of the Inspector General on Integrity and EfficiencyDelta Regional AuthorityDepartment of EducationDepartment of StateDepartment of the InteriorDepartment of TransportationDistrict of Columbia CourtsDwight D. Eisenhower Memorial CommissionElection Assistance CommissionEnvironmental Protection AgencyEqual Employment Opportunity CommissionExport-Import Bank of the United StatesFederal Energy Regulatory CommissionFederal Housing Finance AgencyFederal Labor Relations AuthorityFederal Trade CommissionFinancial Crisis Inquiry CommissionForeign Service AnnuitantsGeneral Services AdministrationHarry S Truman Scholarship FoundationHelping to Enhance the Livelihood of People around the Globe CommissionInstitute of Museum and Library ServicesInter-American FoundationInternational Boundary and Water CommissionJames Madison Memorial Fellowship FundsJapan-US Friendship CommissionJohn F. Kennedy Center for Performing ArtsMarine Mammal CommissionMedicaid and CHIP Payment and Access CommissionMedicare Payment Advisory CommissionMedicare Payment Advisory Commission - CommissionersMillennium Challenge CorporationMorris K. Udall Scholarship Excellence in National Environmental Policy FndNational Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Archives and Records AdministrationNational Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and ReformNational Council on DisabilityNational Credit Union AdministrationNational Labor Relations BoardNational Mediation BoardNational Science FoundationNational Transportation Safety BoardNorthern Border Regional CommissionNuclear Regulatory CommissionNuclear Waste Technical Review BoardOffice of Federal Inspector - Alaska Natural Gas Transportation SystemOffice of Navajo and Hopi Indian RelocationOffice of Personnel ManagementOverseas Private Investment CorporationPension Benefit Guaranty CorporationPresidio TrustPrivacy and Civil Liberties Oversight BoardPublic Defender Service for the District of ColumbiaPublic Interest Declassification BoardRailroad Retirement BoardRecovery Act Accountability and Transparency BoardRonald Reagan Centennial CommissionSecurities and Exchange CommissionSelective Service SystemSenate Restaurant AssociatesSocial Security AdministrationState Justice InstituteStennis Center for Public ServiceThrift Investment BoardU.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation BoardU.S. China Economic and Security Review CommissionU.S. Commission on International Religious FreedomU.S. Holocaust Memorial MuseumU.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum - Donated EmployeesU.S. Institute of PeaceU.S. Interagency Council on HomelessnessU.S. International Trade CommissionU.S. Trade and Development AgencyU.S. World War I Centennial CommissionUnited States Tax CourtUtah Reclamation Mitigation and Conserv CommValles Caldera TrustVietnam Education Foundation