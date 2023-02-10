AI Reveals Truth About The Smithsonian Nephilim Cover-up

Cross Talk News





In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by Matt Skow, Director of the “Died Suddenly” documentary that has taken the world by storm. Edward and Matt discuss many topics related to technological advances in the world today that can be linked to Revelation, and why these strange events and people must not stop us from orienting ourselves towards Christ and his Gospel. Ed and Lauren then go in depth about a shocking internal FBI Memo leaked by a brave whistleblower that exposes the Bureau’s targeting of faithful Catholics and their further attempts to infiltrate conservative groups through the Church. It is learned that the agency will stop at nothing, including potentially wiretapping confessionals, to find the extremist boogeyman they are looking for. Finally, the pair end on a whitepilling note by discussing the Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker, a devout Christian who puts faith and family above the fame and fortune of his NFL Career.





