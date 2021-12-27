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ThePatriotNurse:Why Prepping is 100% Biblical - Let Em' Whine ALL They WANT!
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200 views • December 27, 2021
Posted 2October2020:
In this important video, Patriot Nurse discusses the biblical basis for preparedness and WHY as Believers it's critical to be informed!
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this important video, Patriot Nurse discusses the biblical basis for preparedness and WHY as Believers it's critical to be informed!
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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