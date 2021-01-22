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How To Apply Concrete Stain
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121 views • January 22, 2021
https://cretoseal.com/ ⚙️🎨 Thinking about staining your concrete but don't know where to start? This video will show you eight good techniques on how a beginner can apply concrete stain.
One tip not mentioned is: Practice with the sprayer! You can fill the sprayer with water and spray your sidewalk or driveway before using the stain. If the water is evaporating instantly, you're going too fast. If the water is puddling, you're probably going too slow. Practice makes perfect!
One tip not mentioned is: Practice with the sprayer! You can fill the sprayer with water and spray your sidewalk or driveway before using the stain. If the water is evaporating instantly, you're going too fast. If the water is puddling, you're probably going too slow. Practice makes perfect!
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