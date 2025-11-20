© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No one stands for transparency more than the ESN Group in the European Parliament! 💪
The establishment of a committee of inquiry into the mRNA vaccine contracts was — despite meeting all formal requirements — blocked from being put to a vote through an opaque backroom decision.
❌ But not with us! Together with colleagues from other patriotic groups, we are filing a lawsuit to challenge this decision and are calling for expedited proceedings.