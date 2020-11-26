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New Lawsuit Claims PCR Test Incapable of Diagosing Covid-19 Infection
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65 views • November 26, 2020
RTB #16 | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Crimes Against Humanity (The John Cooper Show)
This is one of the most important shows we've done at Raising the Bar. Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, expert in international law, medical law, corruption cases and a member of the￼ German Corona Investigation Committee outlines “the corona fraud scandal" through the manipulation of the RT-PCR tests to give false positives. Reiner has already won big lawsuits against big corporations including Deutsche Banks, and his committee are now taking some of the big players behind this, to court, in a huge international lawsuit. This is effectively, as Reiner explains, a crime against humanity, and arguably the greatest coups attempted in human history.
Panic Paper https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Corona Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Fuellmich Website: https://www.fuellmich.com/
Original Link: https://youtu.be/bfrs0CB45Yc
This is one of the most important shows we've done at Raising the Bar. Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, expert in international law, medical law, corruption cases and a member of the￼ German Corona Investigation Committee outlines “the corona fraud scandal" through the manipulation of the RT-PCR tests to give false positives. Reiner has already won big lawsuits against big corporations including Deutsche Banks, and his committee are now taking some of the big players behind this, to court, in a huge international lawsuit. This is effectively, as Reiner explains, a crime against humanity, and arguably the greatest coups attempted in human history.
Panic Paper https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Corona Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Fuellmich Website: https://www.fuellmich.com/
Original Link: https://youtu.be/bfrs0CB45Yc
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