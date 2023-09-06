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346) ROLE OF UN & ICNIRP IN 5G DEPOPULATION CONSPIRACY
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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81 views • September 06, 2023

There is information in this presentation that Claire Edwards has never managed to speak about publicly before so these are significant revelations about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' role in the 5G rollout and about the total absence of any legitimacy of the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation (not international, not a commission, and certainly not protecting anyone against anything, let alone non-ionising radiation), which sets the guidelines on exposure to electromagnetic radiation for most of the world thanks to some nefarious manoeuvring by the UN. ICNIRP's lack of legitimacy needs to be exposed and its so-called guidelines need to be seen for the fraud that they are. She also talks about the very dangerous situation we are facing with regard to the space orbits: despite the existence of space law, since 2019 the space orbits have become the new Wild West, but almost no one has heard about this.


This presentation was given in Totnes, UK, on 26 May 2023, along with presentations by Mark Steele and John Kitson.


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

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unconspiracyclaire edwardspresentationicnirp
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