Mellow Guitar Music 1-Hour CD by Noel Schwenk (sample tracks)

One hour of relaxing guitar music with my arrangements & original compositions. My Little Suede Shoes, Here Comes the Sun, Killing Me Softly, Mother's Day, La Paloma, Fernando Sor's music. Purchase my CD on EBAy at this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/404608593489 or visit my website: www.pianoguitarnoel.com
Photos by Mujgan Schwenk of Bodrum, Turkey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.