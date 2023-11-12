Create New Account
Mellow Guitar Music 1-Hour CD by Noel Schwenk (sample tracks)
guitarnoel
19 Subscribers
27 views
Published 15 hours ago

One hour of relaxing guitar music with my arrangements & original compositions. My Little Suede Shoes, Here Comes the Sun, Killing Me Softly, Mother's Day, La Paloma, Fernando Sor's music. Purchase my CD on EBAy at this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/404608593489 or visit my website: www.pianoguitarnoel.com

Photos by Mujgan Schwenk of Bodrum, Turkey

guitarohiobeatles

