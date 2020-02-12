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Wicked Deception in the Church
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13 views • February 12, 2020
Did you know that 1/2 of one percent of Americans believe they are going to hell? On today’s program, Zach and Andrew dive into the hard truths of the gospel to reveal the great deception that has overtaken the church in these last days.
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
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You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Original Airdate 12/14/18
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Original Airdate 12/14/18
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