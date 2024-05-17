Israeli settlers invade residence of Palestinian family in Hebron

A group of Israeli settlers broke into and invaded the private residence of a Palestinian family in Hebron, occupying their outdoor space and casually smoking cigarettes.
This intrusion has been a repeated occurrence in recent months, with settlers aiming to intimidate families and coerce them into vacating their homes.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
