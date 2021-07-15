BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 177: How To Handle Door-To-Door Vaccine Salesman
The Panacea Concept
The Panacea Concept
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • July 15, 2021
1. Sign
2. I’m already vaccinated everyone here has had it, make it hard for them to mark you as someone to go back to. If they ask for proof use the race card play the victim. If they know you’re not vaccinated then you’ve confirmed they aren’t doing what they said they were.
3. Record them. If they are trying to take away your right to privacy and autonomy the least you can do is publically post their faces online.

To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected]

Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-accelerator?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

If you don’t own your Health who does?

Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.

For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476

Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: @ The Panacea Concept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz
Keywords
healthfreedomnutritionbigpharmadrugsvaccinebidensupplements
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy