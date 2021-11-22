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The Top 5 Scenarios To Reinstate Trump & Save Our Country, Our Children & The World!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:


Devolution: The Basics 101 Trump's Behind The Scenes Shadow Presidency! 100% Proof Trump Never Left!


https://rumble.com/vpi0pn-devolution-the-basics-101-trumps-behind-the-scenes-shadow-presidency-100-pr.html



General Flynn's EPIC Q Comms! Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) + MOAB Incoming! Good Vs Evil! God Wins!


https://rumble.com/vpg9gp-general-flynns-epic-comms-emergency-broadcast-system-ebs-moab-incoming-good.html



NEW FBI Raids! Mike Lindell & Steve Bannon's EPIC Interview! Biden's Weaponized DOJ! States Sue To Decertify! And Reinstate Trump!


https://rumble.com/vpdczv-new-fbi-raids-mike-lindell-and-steve-bannon-bidens-weaponized-doj-trump-epi.html



General Flynn & Lin Wood Drop [MOAB] The Mother Of All Bombs! Q: Crimes Against Children Will Unite Humanity!


https://rumble.com/vpbkis-general-flynn-and-lin-wood-drop-moab-mother-of-all-bombs-crimes-against-chi.html



NEW Mike Lindell [11.23] Supreme Court Lawsuit! Now State AG's Are Suing To Reinstate Trump!


https://rumble.com/vp7qol-breaking-new-mike-lindell-11.23-supreme-court-lawsuit-now-state-ags-are-sui.html



General Flynn's Impossible 3-Year Delta! Q SUPER PRQQF! This Truth Would Put 99% of People in the Hospital!


https://rumble.com/vp58n7-gen.-flynns-impossible-3-year-delta-super-proof-the-truth-would-put-99-of-p.html



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