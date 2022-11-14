Create New Account
Women of the Bible: Jesus' Good and Bad Ancestors - Explaining the Faith
Fr. Chris Alar


November 12, 2022


Who were Rachel, Ruth, Rebecca, Rahab or Judith or Esther? What was their role in salvation history and what do you need to know? Did Jesus really have relatives who were prostitutes? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain this fascinating account of women in the bible and learn what you never knew before.


