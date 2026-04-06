The Resurrection Of Jesus Christ From The Dead - 4/5/26 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx
Order the "Christian Essentials" DVD here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Christian-Essentials-6-Messages-on-1-DVD-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin/p/356373515
Order Prophecy Package - Set Four here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Four-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages/p/714225176
Order "The Second Coming Of Christ—Part Three—The Great White Throne And The Second Death" DVD here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Second-Coming-Of-Christ-Part-Three-The-Great-White-Throne-And-The-Second-Death-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-NEW-PRODUCT/p/819597743