Fueled By Hate - Stand By Your Convictions

Ghoulish Dems, liberals are blaming Trump, Charlie Kirk for his own assassination — as MSNBC analyst is fired over comments





Democrats and liberal pundits blamed Charlie Kirk and the conservative movement he championed for his own death within hours of his life being taken by an assassin at a speaking event in Utah.





“Political violence unfortunately has been ratcheting up in this country,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, referencing the recent murder of Minnesota’s Democratic House speaker.





“I think there are people who are fomenting it in this country — I think the president’s rhetoric often foments it,” Pritzker went on.





https://nypost.com/2025/09/10/us-news/ghoulish-dems-liberals-are-blaming-charlie-kirk-for-his-own-assassination/









Why Is the Left Always So Angry? A Look at the Psychology Behind the Rage





Because when your worldview rejects absolute truth, everything becomes a personal attack.

Introduction: The Perpetual Outrage Machine





Have you ever met someone who seems to wake up angry? Like, before their feet even hit the floor, they’re already composing an X rant about how the Starbucks barista didn’t validate their feelings properly when spelling their name wrong?

If that sounds familiar, you’ve probably encountered today’s Left.





https://elsakurt.com/why-is-the-left-always-so-angry-a-look-at-the-psychology-behind-the-rage/









Hatred: the fuel of the American Left





In an insightful column titled “Why the Left is consumed with Hate, historian Shelby Steele describes how the Left uses hate to keep and expand its power.





https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/hatred-fuel-american-left/









Conservatives report better mental health than liberals. I think I know why.





The common theme behind progressives' rants on social media and the protests against President Donald Trump is that life is unfair and it's the government's job to make them happy.





https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2025/06/24/liberal-conservative-mental-health-gap/84285127007/









Liberals have me worried. Their fury and stress is hurting someone. It isn't Trump





"Remember the emotion doesn’t hurt Trump. It hurts your family, the people you’ve shunned, and most of all, you."





https://www.dispatch.com/story/opinion/columns/2025/02/19/donald-trump-democrats-liberals-stress/79090047007/









After Charlie Kirk's death, teachers and professors nationwide fired or disciplined over social media posts





https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/charlie-kirk-death-teachers-professors-nationwide-fired-disciplined-s-rcna230845









South Carolina Lawyer Says He’s Been Flooded With Calls From Unhinged Liberals Fired Over Vile Posts Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/south-carolina-lawyer-says-he-got-flooded-calls/









People are getting fired for allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. It looks like a coordinated effort





Dozens of social media posts and messages about the murder of Charlie Kirk, including some that celebrated his death, are being spotlighted by conservative activists, Republican elected officials and a doxxing website as part of an online campaign to punish the posters behind the messages.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/people-are-getting-fired-for-allegedly-celebrating-charlie-kirk-s-murder-it-looks-like-a-coordinated-effort/ar-AA1MuwUF