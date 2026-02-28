YID CHILD PREDATOR TRIES TO RUN 🔞 AFTER GETTING CAUGHT TRYING TO SET UP MEETING WITH 13 YEAR OLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jewish child predator tries to run after getting caught trying to setup a meeting with 13 year old boy and gets arrested.
Fake fainting included.
Source: https://x.com/BackupJeffx/status/2027582868428370260
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/alfam2 [thanks to https://x.com/Giuppi780/status/2027663735708430560 🖲]