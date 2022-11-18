Create New Account
Pfizer withholds info from EU
Pfizer / European commission vaccine contracts, over 100 blanked out pages This is how they were disclosed to us, (MEP Cristian Terhes) Over 100 blacked out pages https://www.eppo.europa.eu/en Full hearing of Pfizer's representative before the European Commission https://youtu.be/5A2ZkW8pUWg My video based on available content at the time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6VbI... Press conference after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla refused to answer in front of European Parliament https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jTgD... Six members of the European Parliament held a press conference on October 11, 2022, one day after Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, refused to participate in the Covid committee and answer questions. MEP Francesca Donato (Italy) MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania) MEP Virginie Jeron (France) MEP Sylvia Limmer (Germany) MEP Ivan Sincic (Croatia) MEP Christine Anderson (Germany) YT guidelines COVID-19 medical misinformation policy https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Prevention misinformation: Content that promotes prevention methods that contradict local health authorities or WHO. Claims that there is a guaranteed prevention method for COVID-19 Claims that any medication or vaccination is a guaranteed prevention method for COVID-19 https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Vaccine safety: content alleging that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities Efficacy of vaccines: content claiming that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease Ingredients in vaccines: content misrepresenting the substances contained in vaccines MEP Virginie Jeron (France) My colleagues have perfectly summarised the masquerade (farce) of yesterdays meeting None of the questions we asked, which were very clear; Contracts, prices, xxxxxx, were not answered. Pfizer should be required to give evidence under oath Because this is an official hearing. This was the biggest contract ever awarded by the European Commission, E 36 billion European court paper, 35 pages of questions, criticisms, demands, lack of transparency – none answered Suspicions of passive corruption, to be put into action I have contacted a legal firm in France Summary, they came, they did not answer anything, and they are still selling us their products.

