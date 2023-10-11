Create New Account
Peter Navarro, Trump White House Trade Advisor, joins Amanda Grace: Israel & U.S. Current Events
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published Yesterday

Join Amanda Grace as she welcomes on former Trump White House Trade Advisor, Peter Navarro to discuss the current events in Israel and in the nation. Tune in Tuesday October, 10th at 3pm ET.

trumppeter navarroamanda graceark of grace ministriestaking back trumps america

