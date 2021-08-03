⁣Share far and wide | Dominion Whistleblower Admin Password Remote Access - CodeMonkeyZ

Share far and wide | Dominion Whistleblower Admin Password Remote Access - CodeMonkeyZDOMINION WHISTLEBLOWERADMIN PASSWORD REMOTE ACCESS--"Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."John8:32--A whistleblower reached out with footage filmed of the Dominion Election Management System inside an election center in one of the states that used Dominion software and hardware (not Arizona).As you will see in the video, the whistleblower initially discusses with a Dominion employee about who holds the BIOS password and it is discovered that the STATE is keeping the password - not Dominion, and not the county.Later, the whistleblower asks the Dominion employee about connectivity and whether or not the machines can be connected to the internet...With just 1 minute and 17 seconds, we expose their most egregious lie.FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING.--disclaimer:This footage was NOT filmed in Arizona.--https://t.me/CodeMonkeyZ/1009