ANCHOR OF OUR FAITH -Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - This teaching explores John 20 and The Resurrection. And how that one event anchors our FAITH. So that no matter how difficult life is we can count on the Savior of our soul.

For further study go to :

1. Face Value - https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times - https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b





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Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?

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