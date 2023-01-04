Prayer to See the Light in your Life

This is a brief meditation and prayer to see the Light in those around you, youir life, past, present and future.

Even if you don't get along with your family, you were placed there to heal it, and there are benefits conferred by families that can be called forth.

Music: "Ride", A# Maj.