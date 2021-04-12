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European virologists get a training in 2019(‼️) about how to LIE with statistics and create MAXIMUM FEAR.
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303 views • April 12, 2021
HOLY SHIT‼️ SMOKING GUN‼️
European virologists get a training in 2019(‼️) about how to LIE with statistics and create MAXIMUM FEAR.
Please, I urge you to WATCH and listen for only 2min.
SAVE THE VIDEO, RT & SHARE‼️
#ENDdemic
European virologists get a training in 2019(‼️) about how to LIE with statistics and create MAXIMUM FEAR.
Please, I urge you to WATCH and listen for only 2min.
SAVE THE VIDEO, RT & SHARE‼️
#ENDdemic
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