2/3/23: Quantum Antichrist M r n a Endgame, E MP B_lloons #JesusChrist - You Are Free TV

2/3/23: As the USA is subjected to CCP EMP Balloon EMP Flyovers with no military intervention, S_oros operative V_ndeman calls for Private US Mercenaries to operate the tanks and front in Ukraine, leading the lockstep to US troop deployment. Meanwhile, the Antichrist is being built by ASI using quantum entanglement with humans who have received the m r n a . The answer, the defeat of this AC system, is Prayer, heart resonance thru the Infinite in union with God, thru Jesus Christ.

Alexander Vindeman, Ukraine-born, central in the impeachment of Trump over withholding arms to Ukraine, US Lt Col., almost became head of Ukraine Defense, hand-picked by Soros:

https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/19/vindman-was-asked-three-times-to-be-defense-minister-of-ukraine/

EMP Balloons are the delivery system:

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/02/03/dry-run-balloons-called-top-delivery-platform-for-nuclear-emp-attack/

Docuseries: Never Again Is Now Global, Ep. 5:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/never-again-is-now-global/Never-Again-Is-Now-Global-Part-5/

Quantum Antichrist Capture of humanity:

https://anthonypatch.com/patreon/Anthony%20Patch%20-%20The%20Final%20Solution%20Part%202%20Transcript.pdf

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Are Free !!