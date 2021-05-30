© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walter Veith - The Moment Of Crisis
Follow
2
Share
Report
146 views • May 30, 2021
The moment of crisis: In this sermon we compare the reactions of God's people to the current events and the coming crisis with those of Jesus' disciples regarding the events and the moment of crisis associated with the arrest and crucifixion of our Lord. Are there parallels we can draw and what can we learn from them?
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/album
#WalterVeith #MomentOfCrisis #AdAfrica
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/album
#WalterVeith #MomentOfCrisis #AdAfrica
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.