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Bring Back Our Boys- Shmueli [3 Teenage Boys were kidnapped by Hamas Terrorist, A mother's reaction.]
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20 views • March 30, 2022
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The names of the three boys who were kidnapped on Thursday night 12June2014 ט״ו בְּסִיוָן תשע״ד have been cleared for publication. They are Naftali Frankel, 16 from Nof Ayalon near Modi’in; Gilad Shaar, 16, from Talmon in the West Bank near Ramallah, and Eyal Yifrach, 19 from Elad in central Israel near Petah Tikva. Naftali Frankel is a dual American-Israeli citizen.
The boys were found dead 30June2014
The names of the three boys who were kidnapped on Thursday night 12June2014 ט״ו בְּסִיוָן תשע״ד have been cleared for publication. They are Naftali Frankel, 16 from Nof Ayalon near Modi’in; Gilad Shaar, 16, from Talmon in the West Bank near Ramallah, and Eyal Yifrach, 19 from Elad in central Israel near Petah Tikva. Naftali Frankel is a dual American-Israeli citizen.
The boys were found dead 30June2014
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