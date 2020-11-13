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As retailers reinstate purchase limits and the mainstream media warns viewers to "stock up now," a supposedly grassroots trucker strike threatens to marry a demand shock with a supply interruption, putting our supply chain under tremendous stress and promising shortages in the days ahead. In Brazil's 2018 trucker strike, food prices skyrocketed, fuel shortages grounded flights, and 68 million chickens were culled without feed. Stock up now and spread the word.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/12/trucker-strike-media-warns-stock-up-now-shortages-coming/
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STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
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___
LINKS:
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/grocery-stores-respond-surge-covid-064559347.html
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sg-1rTnnqiE
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/grocers-restore-purchase-limits-on-toilet-paper-other-products-as-covid-19-cases-surge/ar-BB1aLq5A
https://www.thetrucker.com/trucking-news/the-nation/fast-growing-grassroots-truckers-group-calls-for-veterans-day-strike
https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/truckers-plan-strike-over-biden-possibly-banning-fracking-tout-trumps-protecting-blue-collar-workers
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/11/truckers-declare-strike-against-biden-policy-threats-we-stop-all-tires-on-veterans-day-and-more-to-come-995291
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Brazil_truck_drivers%27_strike