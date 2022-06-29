JUDICIAL WATCH | Obama IRS Scandal is Back! Lois Lerner Testimony Ordered Released

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READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/court-orders-release-of-testimony-of-former-irs-officials/
Judicial Watch announced a federal court ordered the release of testimony of Lois Lerner, former director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and Holly Paz, her top aide and former IRS director of Office of Rulings and Agreements. Both IRS officials played key roles in the targeting of conservative nonprofit groups and individuals opposed to Obama policies in the run up to the 2012 presidential election.
#IRSscandal
#irs
#obama