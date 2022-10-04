Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unnatural Disasters
82 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Man-Made Disasters All Across Blue America

* Media desperate to make this DeSantis’ Katrina.

* FL will recover because of, not despite, its leaders.

* Another lie: the idea of a Dem comeback.

* Ignore the facile analysis from leftist media.

* Dem policies have wreaked havoc on the nation.

* They have no one but themselves to blame.


The Ingraham Angle | 3 October 2022

Keywords
propagandasocialismlaura ingrahamjoe bidenliberalismron desantisidiocracygreen new dealprogressivismandrew cuomoleftismlori lightfootclimate hoaxideologynatural disastergretchen whitmermanufactured crisiskathy hochulman-made disasterjb pritzkerpoliticizationgreen new scamhurrican ian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket