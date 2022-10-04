Unnatural Disasters

Man-Made Disasters All Across Blue America
* Media desperate to make this DeSantis’ Katrina.
* FL will recover because of, not despite, its leaders.
* Another lie: the idea of a Dem comeback.
* Ignore the facile analysis from leftist media.
* Dem policies have wreaked havoc on the nation.
* They have no one but themselves to blame.
The Ingraham Angle | 3 October 2022
