Unnatural Disasters

Man-Made Disasters All Across Blue America

* Media desperate to make this DeSantis’ Katrina.

* FL will recover because of, not despite, its leaders.

* Another lie: the idea of a Dem comeback.

* Ignore the facile analysis from leftist media.

* Dem policies have wreaked havoc on the nation.

* They have no one but themselves to blame.





The Ingraham Angle | 3 October 2022