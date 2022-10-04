Unnatural Disasters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man-Made Disasters All Across Blue America
* Media desperate to make this DeSantis’ Katrina.
* FL will recover because of, not despite, its leaders.
* Another lie: the idea of a Dem comeback.
* Ignore the facile analysis from leftist media.
* Dem policies have wreaked havoc on the nation.
* They have no one but themselves to blame.
The Ingraham Angle | 3 October 2022