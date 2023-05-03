Create New Account
Behind The Rainbow
Old School
Published 19 hours ago

Follow the links on this one. They, and those you can find from them, will blow your mind. Who funds the various Rainbow agendas? Why are they doing it? What is the major hidden agenda riding in on the shirt tails of the Rainbow? Who's to blame? You decide! Some good tracks here listed at the end of the vid, Thankyou for watching.

1 -  https://www.dhcivfthai.com/en/manpregnant/#:~:text=Men%20by%20birth%20today%20are, removed%2C%20you%20can%20get%20pregnant.

2 -https://nosubject.com/Castration_complex#:~:text=In%20the%20case%20of%20the%20girl%2C%20the%20castration%20

3 - https://lgbtfunders.org/resources/issues/transgender-issues/#topfunders


Keywords
politicsfundingpharmagaylesbiantransgenderagendas

