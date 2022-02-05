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Persecution Induced Lonliness (w/ Guests Glynda Lomax & Tom Bixler) 6-5-2021
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23 views • February 05, 2022
In this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast I am a guest on Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax (reposted with permission) and our mutual friend, Tom. We discuss the topic of being ostracized for what we believe and enduring by faith through persecutions, tying in personal experiences to relate to what many are going through right now or will be in the very near future.
Innocence Redeemed:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/
Just Praise Him:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Follow The Innocence Redeemed Podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Innocence Redeemed:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/
Just Praise Him:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Follow The Innocence Redeemed Podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
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