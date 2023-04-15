THE GENDER TRANSITION PIPELINE from TheHighwire.com

VIDEO SOURCE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-gender-transition-pipeline/
Jefferey Jaxen details the troubling trend of schools and hospital
systems in states like California, who have established a gender
transition pipeline for children to transition, often without the
consent or knowledge of the parents, forcing many to sue.
