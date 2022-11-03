Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Visits China

https://gnews.org/articles/505383
Summary：11/01/2022 Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif begins a 2-day visit to China,as before Sharif's visit to China, Pakistan approved three projects worth 12 billion dollars, these projects will be included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The CPEC is a component of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.It connects China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar port.
