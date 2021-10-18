Where did you go?

Which is more believable? A madman who was LOVED by millions had a fetish to kill Jews or he was a great leader who got in the way of Jew controlled opposition and was a true nationalist who imprisoned criminals? Maybe he had no choice but to invade the countries he did because they needed to root out all evil. If you don't get rid of it all, like cock roaches it will return. Millions of people have said he wasn't trying to rule the world he was trying to save it. History is written by the winners. You never get to hear the other side and if the other side gets a voice you call them liars. Maybe he went about it all wrong. Maybe they were bigger than he thought. One thing I believe is WE WILL NEVER HEAR THE REAL TRUTH because the other side never had a voice. "To the victors go the spoils" And they also write history. Our American history is 100% LIES. ALL OF IT!

The holocaust never happened. I am not anti Jew I am anti liars. Zionist are the most evil thing on earth and they believe all non Jews are their enemy especially white Christians. Do a little digging. The things they say about whites is disgusting. No wonder they have been exiled from 109 nations and why people all over the planet hate them. Their big secret is resurfacing. They gained sympathy from the fake holocaust but that's dying down. They have tried to hide inside this fictitious bubble and that bubble has popped. Wonder why they started the culling so early and so fast? Desperation. Their secret is up. Israel the most vaccinated nation has been preparing for this for years. Mass grave sites built and giant Mausoleums that will hold thousands. Even giant furnaces for cremation. Why the sudden interest in preserving or taking care of their dead? Apparently they have room for millions and others they will cremate. They know what is coming because they helped plan it. The video is not so much about one man but about one man and his fight against the most evil people in the world. The Jews had so many corrupt nations in their pockets they were able to get the whole world to come to their rescue. America didn't go right away. To this day nobody has a honest clear answer why we waited three years to get involved. We are in world war 3 and in 2050 Trump will be their new Hitler. You will be hard pressed to find good things about him in 30 years. His generosity will have been lost, stolen, hidden, burned or never taught in schools if we dont get our heads around who the real enemy is. You don't have to agree with anything I have written. Do a little research. Watch the video and ask yourself Could a man they have branded as the most evil man in all of known history have moments on camera like in the video. I choose to believe , absolutely not. If he was so evil he wouldn't go out in public. Photo ops, staged, media lies. blah blah blah. I know all that already. Look at the man, look at the people. BREAK FREE FROM THE MATRIX and the indoctrination. Maybe there is something else there. WW3 is here and it isn't Hitler's fault this time, it was you and I, the citizens of the world. We are being exterminated.