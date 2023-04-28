Doctors Didn’t Know This About Blood Pressure Before

Create New Account
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

I bet you didn't know this about your blood pressure... 👀

In thsi video, Dr. Jay Shah, the Chief Medical Officer at Aktiia, shares a recent discovery the medical society has noticed about blood pressure!

According to Dr. Shah, everyone has a certain blood pressure pattern, which makes it clear that a PERSONALIZED approach to monitoring blood pressure is essential. 💯

Want to learn more about Dr. Shah and his work with Aktiia? Click https://aktiia.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

blood pressurecardiovascular healthdiagnosisblood pressure problems

