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Prestigious Medical Journal: 82% Of Women Miscarry After COVID Injection - FULL SHOW 7/2/21
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280 views • July 03, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how a study from the New England Journal of Medicine confirms that when pregnant women are given COVID vaccinations during their first or second trimesters, they suffer an 82% spontaneous abortion rate, killing 4 out of 5 unborn babies. Also, Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live via Skype to reveal how the 'COVID pandemic,' along with future bio-warfare attacks, will be used to weaken the United States before a physical invasion where billions will perish and a communist world government will be established on the ruins of the world. In the final hour, Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters as he hosts to reveal her most recent research into the questionable contents of the Pfizer 'COVID' vaccine: could graphene be causing blood clots in injection recipients?
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