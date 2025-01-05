Another Lie Exposed - Curiosity Did NOT Kill The Cat

.... care, or worry, killed the cat, not curiosity. They don't want you to be curious about things like the shape of the earth. Or better yet, curious about why they'd want to lie to you, about the shape of the earth. This is about the lie, after all, the shape of the earth, is merely a secondary concern.

Going along with the group think of the dumbed down crowd, being plugged into the sub-mediocrity that is the hive mind, will never allow your mind to advance in any significant way. You can have a hundred doctorates and master's degrees, but if you still don't know of your true origin, and the nature and reality of the universe and where you live, you just can't be considered, smart. Not when all the evidence in the world is right there in front of your face, waiting for you to take a serious look. This is the opposite of true intelligence.

In other words, book smarts, is nothing to be proud about... critical thinking and logically thinking outside of the box, and questioning everything you've been taught, is what it's all about. Just because someone is socially polished and articulate and seemingly very knowledgeable, doesn't mean the knowledge they are imparting, is valid or real, not when everything they've ever learned on a particular subject, is total and complete bull crap.

It doesn't make them bad people, it just means they're fully indoctrinated, and they fell for all the lies... hook, line and sinker. Does this make them stupid? No. No way. We were all lied to. We were all tricked. We all fell for it. What makes one stupid is when you're told about the lie, and furnished mountains of proof, to prove you've been lied to, and you just don't care or don't want to see the evidence, because you think you know better ..... well, this is the exact moment, when you become one stupid ass mother fucker. To put it politely.

Break free from the regurgitation loop of the pencil neck academics that flourish in ivory league towers, and say no more to the so called world renowned scientists that deal exclusively in abstract mathematical modeling and theoretical pseudoscience nonsense, and start to listen to strangers and nobody's, like me, that you find in the back alley's and dark recesses of the internet... for it is then and only then, that you will start to live life as it was meant to be, rooted in honest truth.

Come on. Just say no to being a gullible dupe. Life is more enjoyable when you're not a sucker.



Absolutely. Indeed.

The art of persuasion. I do make it look easy, I know.

So, you believe in flat earth now?