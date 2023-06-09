Molly is 1 year old, she wants to walk, run and be a complete dog but it is not possible

Pitiful Animal





June 9, 2023





Molly’s story really made me think a lot

She was crippled by a man.

He treated her as a hobby and made her into a useless dog.

A crystal disease had been cured but the atrophy remained.

Molly was the result of human irresponsibility.

Molly was just 1 year old. She wanted to walk, run and became a normal dog.





Test results showed that the dislocated right thigh knee, vertebrae dilation

Rehabilitation therapy was performed.

But after a while there was still no progress despite Molly’s best efforts.

Molly’s rehabilitation costs were 61000 rubles per month.

That was the price to pay for ruining her, please save her.





I would personally bring Molly to Krasnogorsk, she deserved this chance

Day therapy sessions would begin as soon as Molly was ready.

I just hoped one day she could get up and walk like any other dog.

Looking into Molly's longing eyes as she looked around, I knew she would.

“Please continue to work hard.”

“I will always be with you no matter how bad things get.”





Her rehabilitation was not a matter of a day or two

She gained more confidence when she swam with her front legs underwater

On conveyor belt, she still hasn't confidently used her legs

Maybe it was because she still didn't really understand what they wanted.

But Molly was still cooperative and hard at work.





Molly's heart slowly began to feel confident.

She learnt that there was no need to be afraid.

Little by little, the pain she went through disappeared.

She got along well with other dogs when she played.

Maybe her heart was working again and I was happy for that.





Molly's progress was illusory.

Things were moving slowly but not as expected

She had been tormented for a year to come to such a state.

Her rehabilitation was at a standstill

I finally decided to let her finish her physiotherapy here

Hopefully with this new wheelchair she could confidently move to where she wanted to go





