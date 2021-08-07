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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-08-2021 Graphene Oxide In Masks, Tests And Injections
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261 views • July 08, 2021
MA legislature is trying to use the scamdemic crisis to push through legislation that targets us all and specifically our children! Act now after 5pm today it will be too late to voice your concerns! Graphene oxide in masks tests and the injections? This is looking like the case and if so it just shows that the "cure" is the real virus.
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Article Links:
https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/3819?fbclid=IwAR37Y3DSw2hPWu29nEIGLagX0Sq8fF1cAABbarhL59iWqjGCaXhegBg1CCA&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=cbc8315f-54d4-4455-aefe-5d1df056e37f
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejtI18jQHw797WhD7goBIxSQ9Curg5ffkIbqYWbBbK1JXs2Q/viewform
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/07/gary-d-barnett-vaccines-masks-tests-all-contain-graphene/
https://ec.europa.eu/environment/integration/research/newsalert/pdf/graphenes_health_effects_summarised_in_new_guide_48si8_en.pdf
https://pandemic.news/2021-07-06-woman-unable-to-speak-after-astrazeneca-vaccination.html#
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/07/father-and-daughter-died-4-days-apart-despite-taking-different-brands-of-covid-19-vaccines/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/3819?fbclid=IwAR37Y3DSw2hPWu29nEIGLagX0Sq8fF1cAABbarhL59iWqjGCaXhegBg1CCA&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=cbc8315f-54d4-4455-aefe-5d1df056e37f
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejtI18jQHw797WhD7goBIxSQ9Curg5ffkIbqYWbBbK1JXs2Q/viewform
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/07/gary-d-barnett-vaccines-masks-tests-all-contain-graphene/
https://ec.europa.eu/environment/integration/research/newsalert/pdf/graphenes_health_effects_summarised_in_new_guide_48si8_en.pdf
https://pandemic.news/2021-07-06-woman-unable-to-speak-after-astrazeneca-vaccination.html#
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/07/father-and-daughter-died-4-days-apart-despite-taking-different-brands-of-covid-19-vaccines/
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