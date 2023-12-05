There were 2 other videos of the old man in that car talked with 2 border patrol agents, showing his passport, but no entry.

A remarkable incident occurred on the Russian-Finnish border, clearly demonstrating the consequences of the actions taken by the authorities in Helsinki to create tension in the region.

In the video, a Finnish citizen, who was in Petrozavodsk on family business, decided to return to his native country for medical treatment. However, Finnish border guards refused him entry and defiantly installed an anti-ram device.

Instead, they suggested that the person return home through a third country. Additionally, they warned him that he would face a fine for "violating the state border."

This serves as a clear example that Finnish citizens themselves, even with Finnish passports, are the ones who suffer the most from Finland's decision to close the checkpoints for entry and exit into Russia. They are denied the opportunity to return home, even when it may be a matter of life and death.

However, for the government in Helsinki, this seems to be an acceptable price to pay in order to militarize (https://t.me/rybar/54592) the country, serving the interests of its NATO partners.