© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Budesonide 👍🏼 NEXT Coronavirus CURE?
Follow
1
Share
Report
166 views • February 18, 2021
Dr Richard Bartlett tells us about his great results with the corticosteroid Budesonide in stopping COVID-19 and SARS-CoV2. It worked so well he could empty his ICU in 48 hours. Taking inspiration from countries like Taiwan where only 7 people has died from COVID-19 throughout this entire pandemic. Originally aired at http://thehighwire.com on October 15th 2020.
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://budesonideworks.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.