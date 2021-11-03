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DR. ZELENKO - WE ARE LIVING THROUGH A GLOBAL BIO WEAPON ATTACK, PEOPLE HAVE THE CURE TO FIGHT IT
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252 views • November 03, 2021
Dr. Zelenko Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience. Dr. Zelenko was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize , Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous “Zelenko Protocol,” which has saved countless lives worldwide. Dr. Zelenko recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Zelenko begins the conversation explaining we are living through a global bio weapon attack, the people have the cure to fight it. But this attack was well coordinated and the world elite were in on it. There main goal is depopulation and control.
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