Which Powerstructures Rule the World? - Interview with David Icke from January 2023 | www.kla.tv/24827
Are the lockdowns, the war in Ukraine, the new laws against misinformation and the new "Burden-Sharing-Act" in Germany all part of a bigger picture? In this interview David Icke, who is well-known for making many predictions in world politics that have come true, connects some dots for us and shows the outcome of current world events. Buckle up and enjoy this interesting interview! Please note: This is only part 1 of the Interview! Part 2 will be published here next Saturday, January 28th.

